NGX: FCMB, Fidelity Bank among top gainers as investors pocket N28.7bn

The Nigerian capital market’s stock value rose by 1 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This means that the capital market’s share value rose by N28.7 billion from N28.88 trillion to N26.90 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 53.29 basis points to close at 49,889.80, up from 49,836.51 achieved on Wednesday.

Shareholders traded 229.12 million shares valued at N1.74 billion in 3,575 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 367.34 million shares worth N3.23 billion which exchanged hands in 3,725 deals the previous day.

Pharmadeko led the gainers’ list with a N0.13kobo rise in share price to move from N1.75kobo to N1.88kobo per share.

UPDC gained 5 percent to move from N1 to N1.05 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share value was up by 5 percent to end trading with N0.63kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.15kobo to close at N3.20kobo above its opening price of N3.05 per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share traded upward by N0.14kobo percent to rise from N3.19kobo to N3.33kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.38 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.90kobo from N0.99kobo per share.

Transcorp lost 7.08 percent to end trading with N1.05 from N1.13kobo per share.

LASACO lost 6.80 percent to drop from N1.03 to N0.96kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share dropped from N1.55kobo to N1.48kobo per share after losing 4.52 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 108.69 million shares valued at N159.82 million.

GTCO sold 34.25 million shares worth N680.45 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 15.55 million shares valued at N50.59 million

Mutual Benefit traded 9.18 million shares worth N2.77 million, while Zenith Bank traded 7.45 million valued at N162.31 million.

