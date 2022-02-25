NGX: FCMB, Transcorp lead trading as shareholders gain N30.3bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital pocketed N30.38 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.11 at the close of trading on Friday.

The equity capitalization rose from N25.47 trillion to N25.50 trillion after eight hours of trading on Friday.

The All-Share Index was up by 56.38 basis points to rise from 47,272.04 points to 47,328.42.

Investors traded 253.30 million shares valued at N2.75 billion in 4,266 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 340.67 million shares worth N3.85 billion that exchanged hands in 5,383 deals the previous day.

ETranzact led the gainers’ chart following the rise in its share price by N0.24kobo to move from N2.42kobo to N2.66kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.25kobo from N1.14kobo per share.

RT Briscoe share was up by 9.30 percent to move from N0.86kobo to N0.94kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share appreciated by 7.69 percent to move from N0.65kobo to N0.70kobo per share.

Niger Insurance share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Cutix led the losers’ table after shedding N0.25kobo to drop from N2.95kobo to N2.70kobo per share.

NEM’s share price depreciated from N4 to N3.80kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Veritas Kapital share dropped by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Wapic lost 4 percent to end trading with N0.48kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

UPDC completed the list after shedding 3.70 percent from its market price to drop from N1.08 to N1.04 per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 50.12 million share valued at N152.28 million.

Transcorp followed with 36.97 million shares estimated at N45.58 million.

UBA traded 19.29 million shares worth N167.66 million.

First Bank sold 17.74 million shares worth N205.01 million, while GTCO traded 10.14 million valued at N273.23 million.

