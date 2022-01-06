NGX: First Bank, BUA Foods lead trading as investors pocket N70.6bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N70.6 billion on Thursday following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.30 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) revealed that the equity capitalization rose from N23.42 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N23.49 trillion today.

The All-Share Index rose by 131.19 basis points to close at 43,607.94 compared to 43,476.75 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 174.61 million shares valued at N2.13 billion in 3,715 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 1.24 billion shares worth N42.96 billion traded by investors in 4,032 deals the previous day.

BUA Foods led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N4.40kobo to move from N44 to N48.40kobo per share at the end of trading.

Academy’s share price appreciated by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Meyer’s stock price was up by 8.70 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 6.67 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price was up by N0.12kobo to end trading at N2.05 from N1.93kobo per share.

On the losers’ table, Sunu Assurance led the way with its share price declining from N0.41kobo to N0.37kobo per share after shedding 9.76 percent in its share price.

NEM’s share depreciated from N4.50kobo to N4.15kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo percent from its share price during trading.

FTN Cocoa’s share dropped by N0.25kobo to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.85kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.50kobo in share price to end trading at N14 from N14.50kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit completed the list after shedding 6.25 percent from its share price to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

First Bank led the day’s trading with 27.09 million shares worth N307.29 million.

UBA traded 22.02 million valued at N177.52 million.

Transcorp followed with 11.99 million shares valued at N11.72 million.

BUA Foods sold 11.28 million shares worth N544.69 million while Zenith Bank traded 10.26 million valued at N260.60 million.

