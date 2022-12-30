NGX: Gains in Caverton, Airtel, others push up market cap to N27.9tr

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N518.01 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.8 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the equity capitalization rose from N27.39 trillion posted on Thursday to N27.91 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All Share Index appreciated by 951.06 basis points to close at 51,251.06, up from 50,300 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 890.68 million shares worth N7.35 billion in 3,566 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 490.48 million shares valued at N7.74 billion traded by shareholders in 4,480 deals on Thursday.

Caverton led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

Prescon gained N12.50 kobo to move from N125 to N137.50 kobo per share.

Airtel Africa’s share value was up by N147 to end trading at N1635 from N1488 per share.

CWG’s shares traded upward by 9.78 percent to rise from N0.92kobo to N1.01 per share.

Morison gained N0.19kobo to close at N2.17kobo, above its opening price of N1.98kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11kobo to drop from N1.17kobo to N1.06 per share.

Fidson’s share price dropped by N0.80kobo to end trading at N9 from N9.80kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria lost N0.85kobo to end trading with N10.25kobo from N11.10kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 6.90 percent to drop from N0.29kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Ecobank’s share dropped from N11.30kobo to N10.60kobo per share after losing N0.70kobo during trading.

Sovereign Insurance led the day’s trading with 523.92 million shares valued at N146.69 million.

Access Corp traded 38.53 million shares worth N1.51 billion.

Sterling Bank sold 39.83 million shares worth N55.76 million.

Presco followed with 12.36 million shares valued at N1.61 billion, while Mutual Benefit traded 11.75 million shares valued at N3.19 million.

