NGX: GlaxoSmithKline, C&I among worst equities as investors lose N12.5bn in 8 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N12.52 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the drop in equity capitalization from N28.67 trillion to N28.66 trillion after eight hours of trading.

The All-Share Index was down by 23.25 basis points to close at 53,170.73 compared to 53,193.98 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 318.41 million shares worth N3.33 billion in 4,345 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 248.95 million shares valued at N1.86 billion traded by investors in 4,265 deals on Wednesday.

UPL led the gainers with N0.25kobo to move from N2.65kobo to N2.90kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 8.93 percent to move from N0.56kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes share was up by N0.27kobo to end trading with N3.69kobo from N3.42kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.30kobo to close at N7.40kobo from N7.10kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Shareholders lose N85.3bn to slump in Nigeria’s stock market

Regal Insurance’s share appreciated by 3.70 percent to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.30kobo to drop from N3.50kobo to N3.20kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share dropped by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost 3.23 percent to end trading with N1.20kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share dropped from N7.30kobo to N7.10kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Zenith Bank lost N0.55kobo to drop from N23.40kobo to N22.85kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 165.20 million shares valued at N225 90 million.

GTCO followed with 22.22 million shares valued at N493.11 million.

UBA traded 19.09 million shares worth N148.60 million.

FBN Holdings sold 13.34 million shares worth N135.15 million, while Zenith Bank traded 12.57 million valued at N290.71 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now