NGX Group among top gainers as Nigeria’s capital market investment hit N21.52tr

The Nigerian capital market returned from the Eid-ul-Maulud holiday with a 0.25 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The total investment in the Nigerian bourse rose by N50 billion to increase from N21.47 trillion to N21.52 trillion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 105.04 basis points to settle at 41,249.71 compared to 41,144.67 reported on Monday.

Investors traded 728.95 million shares valued at N5.07 billion in 5,998 deals on Wednesday.

This was higher than the 338.71 million shares worth N4.05 billion that exchanged hands in 5,866 deals on Monday.

NGX Group topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.95kobo to move from N19.50kobo to N21.45kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline share price was up by N0.45kobo to end trading at N7 from N6.55kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.71kobo to N1.81kobo per share at the end of trading.

WAPIC’s share price appreciated by 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.50kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

First Bank share price rose by N0.45kobo to move from N11.75kobo to N12.20kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investment into Nigerian capital market dips, as Wapco, Union Bank, others sell off

Prestige led the losers’ table after shedding 8.51 percent from its share price to drop from N0.47kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.60kobo to N0.55kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent in its share price.

Academy share price lost 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Cadbury share price declined from N8.50kobo to N8 per share after losing N0.50kobo from its share price during trading.

Union Bank completed the list as its share price lost N0.30kobo to end trading at N5 from N5.30kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 147.60 million shares worth N1.75 billion.

Etranzact shares were traded at a volume of 105.16 million and valued at N215.59 million.

Access Bank was next with 27.85 million shares traded at a cost of N265.97 million.

Transcorp reported 22.29 million shares worth N22.78 million, while GTCO recorded over 20.59 million traded shares at a value of N612.90 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now