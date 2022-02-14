NGX Group, Custodian among top losers as investors drop N74.9bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N74.9 billion following a dip in equity capitalisation by 0.29 percent on Monday.

The equity capitalisation dropped from N25.43 trillion to N25.36 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was down by 139.02 basis points to drop from 47,202.3 to 47,063.28 on Monday.

Investors traded 338.02 million shares valued at N5.67 billion in 5,619 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 311.50 million shares worth N4.38 billion that exchanged hands in 4,916 deals last Friday.

Guinness topped the gainers’ table after gaining N6.05 to rise from N60.50kobo per share to N66.55kobo

NCR’s share price was up by N0.33kobo to end trading with N3.63kobo from N3.30kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share appreciated by N0.15kobo to move from N1.50kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.26kobo to close at N2.91kobo from N2.65kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.49kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

Japaul Gold led the losers chart after shedding 7.69 percent from its share to drop from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Courtville’s share depreciated from N0.55kobo to N0.51kobo per share after losing 7.27 percent during trading.

Custodian lost N0.45kobo to end trading at N7.45kobo from N7.90kobo per share.

NGX Group share price was down by N1.50kobo to close at N25 from N26.50kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance completed the list after shedding N0.12kobo from its market price to drop from N2.20kobo to N2.08 per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 35.82 million shares worth N104.93 million.

Access Bank traded 33.85 million valued at N353.71 million.

Transcorp followed with 32.87 million shares valued at N38.50 million.

Sterling Bank sold 24.50 million shares worth N41.90 million, while GTCO traded 23.18 million valued at N613.44 million.

