NGX: Guinness leads gainers as shareholders pocket N69.57bn

The Nigerian capital market recorded a growth in investment on Thursday following a 0.27 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalization rose by N69.5 billion from N21.41 trillion posted on Wednesday to N25.48 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 129.11 basis points to close at 47,286.34 compared to 47,157.23 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 198.11 million shares worth N3.40 billion in 4,294 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 297.24 million shares valued at N4.69 billion that exchanged hands in 4,661 deals on Wednesday.

Guinness led gainers’ chart following the increase in its share price by N5 to move from N50 to N55 per share

Total gained N23.90kobo to end trading with N264.90kobo from N241 per share.

UPDC share price was up by N0.10kobo to move from N1.01 to N1.11kobo per share.

RT Briscoe share price increased by 9.09 percent to rise from N0.33kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.20kobo to end trading with N2.65kobo from N2.45kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital led the losers’ chart after shedding 4.35 percent from its share to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria share depreciated from N6.25kobo to N6.05 per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price dropped by 2.74 percent to end trading at N1.42kobo from N1.46kobo per share.

Regal Insurance lost 2.50 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

FCMB completed the list after shedding 2.34 percent from its market price to drop from N2.99kobo to N2.92kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 16.73 million shares worth N3.51 million.

Transcorp Insurance traded 15.38 million valued at N17.81 million.

Access Bank followed with 14.28 million shares valued at N149.45 million.

UBA sold 12.54 million shares worth N109.82 million, while Flour Mill traded 12.14 million valued at N389.37 million.

