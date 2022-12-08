NGX: Honeywell, Chams among top losers as investors drop N30bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N30 billion after eight hours of trading on Thursday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalization by -0.1 percent to close at N26.34 trillion as against the N26.37 trillion posted on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 61.35 basis points to close at 48,365.14, down from 48,426.49 achieved the previous day.

On Thursday, investors traded 148.15 million shares worth N2.98 billion in 3,391 deals.

This fell short of the 146.20 million shares valued at N3.35 billion which exchanged hands in 2,810 deals on Wednesday.

Chams led the gainers’ list with a 9.09 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

RT Briscoe gained 7.69 percent to move from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

PZ Nigeria’s share value was up by N0.60kobo to end trading with N11.50kobo from N10.90kobo per share.

Livestock gained 4.50 percent to close at N1.16kobo, above its opening price of N1.11kobo per share.

Ecobank’s shares traded upward by N0.30kobo to rise from N10.50kobo to N10.80kobo per share.

Capital Hotel topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.30kobo to drop from N3.06 to N2.76kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share price dropped by N0.22kobo to end trading at N2.20kobo from N2.42kobo per share.

Wapic lost 8.11 percent to end trading with N0.34kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price dropped from N11.20kobo to N10.70kobo per share after losing N0.50kobo during trading.

Ecobank led the day’s trading with 26.35 million shares valued at N281.87 million.

FBN Holdings traded 25.79 million shares worth N278.46 million.

Transcorp sold 12.88 million shares worth N14.78 million

Access Corp followed with 9.61 million shares valued at N81.67 million, while Sterling Bank traded 9.20 million shares valued at N12.64 million.

