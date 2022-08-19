NGX: Honeywell, Japaul among top losers as investors drop N94.8bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N94.8 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalization by -0.35 percent from N26.72 trillion to N26.62 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Also, the All Share Index was down by 175.76 basis points to drop from 49,546.38 to 49,370.62.

Investors traded 132.23 million shares valued at N1.62 billion in 3,045 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 146.98 million shares worth N2.64 billion which exchanged hands in 3,180 deals the previous day.

Jaiz Bank led the gainers’ list with a 5.95 percent rise in share price to move from N0.84kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

AIICO gained 3.64 percent to move from N0.55kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by 1.96 percent to end trading with N2.08 from N2.04 per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N0.30kobo to close at N16.30kobo above its opening price of N16 per share.

UPDC REIT’s share rose by 1.56 percent to close at N3.25kobo, up from N3.20kobo per share posted the previous day.

UPL topped the losers table after shedding N0.19kobo to drop from N1.91kobo to N1.72kobo per share.

IMG’s share price dropped by N0.80kobo to end trading at N7.45kobo from N8.25kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 9.38 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share dropped from N2.64kobo to N2.42kobo per share after losing N0.22kobo during trading.

Chams lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 37.76 million shares valued at N418.66 million.

Access Corporation sold 15.36 million shares worth N127.48 million.

UBA followed with 9.27 million shares valued at N65.46 million

GTCO traded 8.92 million shares worth N181.19 million, while Zenith Bank traded 7.06 million valued at N155.05 million.

