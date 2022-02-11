NGX: International Breweries, Champion among top losers as investors drop N45.2bn

Investors lost N45.2 billion on Friday after the Nigerian capital market slipped back to the bearish territory.

This followed the dip in equity capitalization by 0.17 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

The equity capitalization dropped from N25.48 trillion to N25.43 trillion on Friday.

The All-Share Index was down by 84.04 basis points to close at 47,202.3 compared to 47,286.34 recorded the previous day.

A total sum of N4.38 billion exchanged hands for 311.50 million shares in 4,916 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the N3.40 billion investors splashed on 198.11 million shares in 4,294 deals on Thursday.

Guinness led gainers’ chart after its share appreciated by N5.50kobo to rise from N55 to N55.50kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.30kobo to end trading with N3.30kobo from N3 per share.

SCOA’s share price was up by N0.16kobo to move from N1.62kobo to N1.78kobo per share.

RT Briscoe gained 8.33 percent in share price to move from N0.36kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price appreciated by 5.66 percent to end trading with N1.12kobo from N1.06 per share.

Pharmdeko led the losers chart after shedding N0.16kobo to drop from N1.81kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

NEM share depreciated from N3.55kobo to N3.32kobo per share after losing N0.23kobo during trading.

Champion Breweries share price was down by N0.13kobo to end trading at N2.11kobo from N2.24kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.12kobo to end trading with N2.31kobo from N2.43kobo per share.

International Breweries completed the list after shedding N0.25kobo from its market price to drop from N5.45kobo to N5.20kobo per share.

Access Bank led the day’s trading with 30.81 million shares worth N322.43 million.

Sovereign Insurance traded 30.75 million valued at N7.07 million.

NGX followed with 28.65 million shares valued at N773.22 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 23.79 million shares worth N69.77 million, while Chams traded 22.17 million valued at N4.88 million.

