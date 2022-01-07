NGX: Investments up by 0.55% as shareholders gain N130.7bn

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N130.7 billion following the rise in total investment by 0.55 percent on Friday.

The development lifted the total investment at the bourse from N23.49 trillion to N23.62 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was up by 230.45 basis points to close at 43,854.42 compared to 43,607.94 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 395.15 million shares valued at N12.39 billion in 4,032 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 174.61 million shares worth N2.13 billion that exchanged hands in 3,715 deals the previous day.

Cornerstone led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.50kobo per share to N0.55kobo per share at the end of trading.

Meyer’s share price appreciated by 10 percent to end trading with N0.55kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

Ardova’s share price was up by N1.25kobo to move from N12.60kobo to N13.85kobo per share.

BUA Foods gained N4.80kobo to move from N48.40kobo to N53.20kobo per share.

PZ’s share price was up N0.60kobo to end trading at N6.70kobo from N6.10kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ chart with its share price declining from N0.73kobo to N0.66kobo per share after shedding 9.59 percent in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance share depreciated from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent from its share price during trading.

UPDC’s share price was down by 3.28 percent to end trading at N1.18kobo from N1.22kobo per share.

Julius Berger lost N0.55kobo to end trading at N21.80kobo from N22.35kobo per share.

Regal Insurance completed the list after shedding 2.08 percent from its share price to drop from N0.48kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

BUA Foods led the day’s trading with 204.59 million shares worth N10.06 billion.

GTCO traded 25.67 million valued at N663.37 million.

Chams followed with 22.82 million shares valued at N4.57 million.

Wema Bank sold 16.04 million shares worth N12.99 million while Transcorp traded 13.75 million valued at N13.45 million.

