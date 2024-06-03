NGX: Investors begin week with N102bn loss

After a week of consecutive gains, the equities market opened the week with a trading loss of N102bn on Monday, June 3, 2024 as the strike by the organized labour bites harder.

This follows an increase in the share price of stocks like CORNERSTONE, DEAP CAP and OANDO amongst others.

Similarly, the NGX-All-Share Index ASI decreased to 99,118.86 from 99,300.38 at the close of the previous trading day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N56.07 trillion from N56.17 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday, last week.

The market breadth was positive as 22 stocks advanced, 16 stocks declined, while 82 stocks remained unchanged in 8,082 deals.

CORNERSTONE, DEAP CAP and OANDO led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.75% growth each to close at N2.09, N0.44, and N12.95 from their previous prices of N1.90, N0.40, and N11.80 respectively.

On the flip side, ETRANZACT, UNITY BANK and JAIZ BANK led other price decliners as they shed 9.82%, 9.80% and 9.65% each to close at N5.05, N1.38 and N2.06 from the initial prices of N5.60, N1.38 and N2.28% respectively.

On the volume index, VERITASKAP traded 57.951 million units of its shares in 83 deals, valued at N359m followed by GTCO which traded 47.634 million units of its shares in 392 deals, valued at N1.887bn and ACCESSCORP which traded 46.322 million units of its shares in 744 deals, valued at N796mn.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.887bn in 392 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded equities worth N796mn in 744 deals and MTNN which traded stocks worth N397mn in 287 deals.

