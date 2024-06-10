NGX: Investors begin week with N323bn profit

By Babajide Okeowo

The week got off to a positive start for investors in the Nigerian equities market on Monday June 10, 2024 as they raked in a massive N323bn in profit.

This followed an increase in the share price of stocks like FLOURMILL, TOTAL, and ACCESSCORP amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization surged to N56.452 trillion from N56.128 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday, last week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,793.71 from 99,222.33 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 29 stocks advanced, 10 stocks declined, while 79 stocks remained unchanged in 8,657 deals.

FLOURMILL, TOTAL, and ACCESSCORP led other gainers with 10%, 9.98%, and 9.86% growth in share price to close at N41.80, N353.60, and N18.95 from the previous N38.00, N321.50, and N17.25 per share.

On the flip side, ETRANZACT, DAARCOMM, and CHAMPION led other price decliners as they shed 9.90%, 9.52%, and 6.67% each to close at N4.55, N0.57, and N2.80 from the initial N5.05, N0.63, and N3.00 per share.

On the volume index, banking stocks carried the day with FIDELITY BANK trading 605.256 million shares valued at N6.025bn in 417 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded 93.067 million shares worth N1.744bn million shares in 1,032 deals.

FIDELITY BANK traded 58.725 million shares valued at N1.260bn in 670 deals.

On the value index, FIDELITY BANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N6.025bn in 417 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded equities worth N1.744bn in 1,032 deals.

NB traded stocks worth N1.267bn in 109 deals.

