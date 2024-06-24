NGX: Investors begin week with N51b loss as stocks tumble

The equities market started the week on a negative note again as investors recorded a loss of N51.70nbn at the end of trading session on Monday, June 24, 2024.

This followed a dip in the share price of stocks like INTBREW, DEAPCAP, and DAARCOMM amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N56.371 trillion from N56.423 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 99,651.67 from 99,743.05 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was negative as 19 stocks advanced, 25 stocks declined, while 80 stocks remained unchanged in 9,753 deals.

NSLTECH, VFDGROUP, and JOHNHOLT led other gainers with 10%, 9.85% and 9.58% growth in share price to close at N0.55, N44.60, and N2.86 from the previous prices of N0.50, N40.60, and N2.61 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors close week with N52bn profit

On the flip side, INTBREW, DEAPCAP, and DAARCOMM led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 8.93%, and 8.77% each to close at N3.96, N0.51, and N0.52 from the initial prices of N4.40, N0.56, and N0.57 per share.

On the volume index, FBNH led trading with 627.604 million shares valued at N13.451bn in 561 deals followed by BETAGLAS which traded 35.698 million shares in 16 deals valued at N1.892bn.

VERITASKAP traded 35.343 million shares valued at N33mn in 293 deals.

On the value index FBNH recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N13.451bn in 561 deals followed by BETAGLAS which traded equities worth N1.892bn in 16 deals.

STANBIC IBTC traded stocks worth N712m in 74 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now