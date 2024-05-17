NGX: Investors close trading week with N17bn loss

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N17 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the dip in the value of Transcorp Hotel, NEM Insurance, and UPDC amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N55.50 trillion from N55.52 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 98,125.73 from 98,233.76 at the close of the previous trading day.

The market breadth was negative as 15 stocks advanced, 22 declined, while 83 others remained unchanged in 6,934 deals.

PZ, Julius Berger, and Sterling Bank led other gainers with 9.92%, 9.53%, and 6.67% growth in share price to close at N21.60, N79.30, and N4.48 from the previous N19.65, N72.40, and N4.20 per share.

On the flip side, Transcorp Hotel, NEM Insurance, and UPDC led other price decliners as they shed 9.72%, 9.63%, and 9.57% each to close at N92.00, N8.45, and N4.25 from the initial N101.90, N9.35 and N4.70% per share respectively.

On the volume index, Access Corp traded 25.614 million shares valued at N435 million in 605 deals followed by GTCO which traded 13.772 million shares worth N548 million in 330 deals.

UBA traded 5.634 million shares valued at N123 million in 409 deals.

On the value index, Airtel Africa recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N4.25 billion in 39 deals followed by SEPLAT which traded equities worth N2.3 billion in 113 deals.

MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N699 million in 222 deals.

