NGX: Investors drop N134.2bn as BN Holdings, BUA Cement top trading

The investment value in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.47 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This represented a dip in the market capitalization by N134.25 billion from N28.15 trillion to N28.02 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All Share Index depreciated by 246.48 basis points to close at 51,446.6, down from 51,693.08 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 345.49 million shares worth N8.29 billion in 4,184 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 229.21 million shares valued at N2.90 billion traded by investors in 3,900 deals the previous day.

Thomas Wyatt led the gainers’ list with a N0.10kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.06 to N1.16kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 7.14 percent to move from N0.28kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by 5.65 percent to end trading with N1.31kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

Lasaco’s shares traded upward by 4.44 percent to rise from N0.90kobo to N0.94kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.35 percent to close at N0.24kobo, above its opening price of N0.23kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors drop N429.7bn amid losses in Airtel Africa, Prestige, others

NEM topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.45kobo to drop from N4.50kobo to N4.05 per share.

Chellaram’s share price dropped by N0.20kobo to end trading at N1.82kobo from N2.02 per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.46kobo to end trading with N4.34kobo from N4.80kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 6.67 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.56kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price dropped from N2.42kobo to N2.30kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 151.38 million shares valued at N1.69 billion.

BUA Cement traded 30.45 million shares worth N2.91 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 25.45 million shares worth N619.71 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 18.55 million shares valued at N87.55 million, while Transcorp traded 13 million shares valued at N15.45 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now