NGX: Investors drop N24.8bn amid losses in Jaiz Bank, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N24.8 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.09 percent at the end of trading on Tuesday.

After eight hours of business on the trading floor, the market value of the shares dropped from N26.63 trillion to N26.60 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 45.54 basis points to close at 48.853.54, down from 48,899.08 posted on Monday.

Investors parted with N3.87 billion in exchange for 162.97 million shares in 3,286 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the N2.51 billion which the investors splashed on 236.58 million shares in 3,334 deals the previous day.

Smart Product Nigeria led the gainers’ list with a 10 per cent rise in share price, moving from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 8.70 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share value was up by N3.30kobo to end trading with N95 from N91.70kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 3.23 percent to close at N0.32kobo, above its opening price of N0.31kobo per share.

Zenith Bank’s shares traded upward by N0.55kobo to rise from N22.45kobo to N23 per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.30 per cent to drop from N0.86kobo to N0.78kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 8.42 percent to end trading with N0.87kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Lasaco lost 6.67 percent to drop from N0.90kobo to N0.84kobo per share.

UPL’s share price dropped from N1.83kobo to N1.73kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 31.61 million shares valued at N43.02 million.

GTCO traded 19.20 million shares worth N403.28 million.

Chams sold 16.42 million shares worth N3.50 million

Zenith Bank followed with 14.18 million shares valued at N323.61 million, while MTN Nigeria traded 12.45 million shares valued at N2.59 billion.

