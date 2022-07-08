NGX: Investors drop N3.4bn amidst losses in Transcorp, NAHCO

The Nigerian capital market investors lost N3.4billion following the dip in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday.

After eight hours of trading, the equity dropped from N27.806 billion to N27.803 trillion, indicating the bourse’s return to the bearish zone.

The All-Share Index drop by 6.32 basis points to close at 51,557.41, down from 51,563.73 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 115.13 million shares worth N1.77 billion in 3,479 deals on Friday.

This was in contrast to 143.28 million shares valued at N1.75 billion which exchanged hands in 3,874 deals the previous day.

Caverton led the gainers with N0.11kobo to rise from N1.11kobo to N1.22kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.17kobo to move from N1.72kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

Neimeth share value was up by N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.63kobo from N1.49kobo per share.

Courtville gained 6.52 percent to close at N0.49kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

UPDC’s share appreciated by 5.98 percent to rise from N1.17kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

NAHCO topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.68kobo to drop from N9.30kobo to N8.62kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share dropped by 5.48 percent to end trading at N0.69kobo from N0.73kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 4 percent to end trading with N0.72kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 3.57 percent during trading.

Transcorp lost 3.13 percent to drop from N1.28kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 17.85 million shares valued at N364.38 million.

UBA followed with 14.33 million shares valued at N107.78 million

Zenith Bank traded 8.35 million shares worth N183.62 million.

Sterling Bank sold 7 51 million shares worth N11.16 million, while Access Corporation traded 6.34 million valued at N60.35 million.

