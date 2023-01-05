NGX: Investors drop N429.7bn amid losses in Airtel Africa, Prestige, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -1.52 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N429.76 billion drop in equity capitalization from N28.13 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday to N27.70 trillion today.

Similarly, the All Share Index dropped by 789.04 basis points to close at 50,868.52, down from the 51,657.56 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 138.71 million shares worth N1.82 billion in 3,673 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 265.72 million shares valued at N13.52 billion which exchanged hands in 4,156 deals the previous day.

John Holt led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.80kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained N0.22kobo to move from N2.21kobo to N2.43kobo per share.

CWG’s share value was up by 9.78 percent to end trading with N1.01 from N0.92 per share.

UAC Nigeria’s shares traded upward by N0.50kobo to rise from N10.25kobo to N10.75kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries gained N1.90kobo to close at N47, above its opening price of N45.10kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.70 percent to drop from N0.46kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Airtel Africa’s share price dropped by N135 to end trading at N1500 from N1635 per share.

UPL lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.76kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance lost N0.12kobo to drop from N1.90kobo to N1.76kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped from N1.10kobo to N1.03 per share after losing 6.36 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 29.15 million shares valued at N41.01 million.

GTCO traded 19.94 million shares worth N477.76 million.

Access Corp sold 11.34 million shares worth N99.85 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 10.99 million shares valued at N120.96 million, while Zenith Bank traded 6.24 million shares valued at N152.13 million.

