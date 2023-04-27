NGX: Investors earn N76.1bn as market cap rises by 0.26%

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.44 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represents a N76.1 billion or 0.26 percent increase over the N28.36 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The growth in the market capitalization was driven by demands for Access Corporation and Transcorp Plc’s shares on the trading floor today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 415 basis points to close at 52,235.88, up from 52,096.01 reported by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 2.33 billion shares worth N17.61 billion in 6,958 deals on Thursday.

However, this fell short of the 6.47 billion shares valued at N19.42 billion traded by shareholders in 4,996 deals the previous day.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ list with N0.28kobo rise in share price moving from N2.80kobo to N3.08 per share.

Cadbury’s share value was up by N1.10kobo to end trading at N12.30kobo from N11.20kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.12kobo to move from N1.26kobo to N1.38kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.79kobo to close at N9.29kobo, above its opening price of N8.50kobo per share.

CWG’s share price was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.88 kobo to N0.96 kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ table after shedding N3.65kobo to drop from N36.50kobo to N32.85kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance share price dropped by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.24kobo from N1.37kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.25kobo to end trading with N2.55kobo from N2.80kobo per share.

Berger’s share price dropped from N7.65kobo to N7.10kobo per share after losing N0.55kobo during trading.

Lasaco Assurance lost 5.04 percent dropping from N1.19kobo to N1.13kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 1.23 billion shares valued at N12.51 billion.

Transcorp followed with 873.59 million shares worth N2.75 billion.

Japaul Gold sold 45.39 million shares worth N17.27 million.

UBA traded 26.16 million shares valued at N205.87 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 24.96 million shares valued at N131.58 million.

