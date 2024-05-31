NGX: Investors end week with N13bn gain

Investors in the Nigerian equities market posted a N13.7 billion gain at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed an increase in the share price of UPDC, INTENEGINS, and RT BRISCOE, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.17 trillion from N56.15 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,300.38 from 98,818.04 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 22 stocks advanced, 15 declined, while 81 others remained unchanged in 8,525 deals.

UPDC, INTENEGINS, and RT BRISCOE led other gainers with 9.84%, 9.74%, and 9.09% growth in share price to close at N1.34, N1.69, and N0.48 from the previous.22, N1.54, and N0.44 per share respectively.

On the flip side, CI LEASING, FTN COCOA, and LIVESTOCK led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 8.33%, and 6.78% each to close at N2.97, N1.10 and N1.65 from the initial N3.30, N1.20 and N1.77% per share.

On the volume index, Zenith Bank traded 111.130 million shares valued at N3.7 billion in 459 deals followed by AIICO which traded 59.113 million shares worth N590 million in 156 deals.

Access Corp traded 43.412 million shares valued at N746 million in 743 deals.

On the value index, Zenith Bank recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N3.7 billion in 459 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N965 million in 347 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N746 million in 743 deals.

