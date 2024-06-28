NGX: Investors end week with N374bn gain

The Nigerian equities market sustained its positive run with investors making N374 billion in profit at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the growth in share prices of UCAP, LASACO, and CWG, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to N56.6 trillion from N56.2 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 100,057.49 from 99,396.23 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced and 11 declined, while 73 others remained unchanged in 7,834 deals.

UCAP, LASACO, and CWG led other gainers with 9.96%, 9.91%, and 9.66 growth in share price each to close at N26. 50, N2.55, and N7.95 from the previous N24.10, N2.32, and N7.25 per share.

On the flip side, JAIZBANK, CAVERTON, and REGALINS led other price decliners as they shed 9.72%, 7.80%, and 6.98% each to close at N1.95, N1.30, and N0.40 from the initial N2.16, N1.41, and N0.43 per share.

On the volume index, TRANSCORP led trading with 125.402 million shares valued at N1.6 billion in 437 deals followed by OANDO which traded 58.313 million shares valued at N877 million in 349 deals.

GUINNESS traded 42.976 million shares valued at N2.8 billion in 59 deals.

On the value index, GUINNESS recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.8 billion in 59 deals followed by TRANSCORP which traded equities worth N1.6 billion in 437 deals.

OANDO traded stocks worth N877 million in 349 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

