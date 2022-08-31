NGX: Investors gain N104.5bn after uptick in Guinness, Transcorp, others

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its two consecutive losses on Wednesday, closing with N26.88 trillion at the end of the day’s trading.

The figure was 0.3 percent or N104.5 billion higher than the N26.77 trillion total share value posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

This followed the steep growth in the All-Share Index after eight hours of trading today.

The ASI rose by 193.82 basis points to close at 49,836.51, up from 49,642.69 achieved the previous day.

Investors sold 367.34 million shares valued at N3.23 billion in 3,725 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 125.94 million shares worth N3.07 billion traded by shareholders in 4,145 deals on Tuesday.

Guinness led the gainers’ list with a N7.90kobo rise in share price to move from N80 to N87.90kobo per share.

Caverton gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.04 to N1.14kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin, ethereum now affecting stock market, new IMF report says

Transcorp’s share value was up by 8.65 percent to end trading with N1.13kobo from N1.04 per share.

NGX Group gained N1.35kobo to close at N22.35kobo above its opening price of N21 per share.

LASACO’s share traded upward by 5.10 percent to rise from N0.98kobo to N1.03 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.69 percent to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Unilever’s share price dropped by N0.95kobo to end trading at N12.20kobo from N13.15kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.25kobo to drop from N3.55kobo to N3.30kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share dropped from N0.90kobo to N0.86kobo per share after losing 4.44 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 162.44 million shares valued at N238.93 million.

Access Corp sold 27.70 million shares worth N228.03 million.

UBA followed with 26.57 million shares valued at N191.27 million

FBN Holdings traded 22.42 million shares worth N244.66 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 20.16 million valued at N63.76 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now