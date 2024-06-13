NGX: Investors gain N114bn as NB, Unity Bank, others soar

In the first trading session after the country’s Democracy Day celebration, investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N114 billion at the end of business on Thursday.

This followed an increase in the share price of Nigeria Breweries, UNITY BANK, and NEM INSURANCE amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.4 trillion from N56.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,832.25 from 99,630.51 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive 29 stocks advanced, 18 declined, while 77 others remained unchanged in 9,686 deals.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors begin week with N323bn profit

NB, UNITY BANK, and NEM INSURANCE led other gainers with 10%, 9.91%, and 9.77% growth in share price to close at N31.90, N1.22, and N9.55 from the previous N29.00, N1.11, and N8.70 per share.

On the flip side, ETI, DAARCOMM, and CI LEASING led other price decliners as they shed 9.92%, 8.77%, and 7.14% each to close at N21.35, N0.52, and N2.60 from the initial N23.70, N0.57, and N2.80 per share.

On the volume index, ZENITH BANK led trading with 71.220 million shares valued at N2.52 billion in 498 deals followed by AIICO which traded 67.300 million shares in 184 deals.

ACCESS CORP traded 58.526 million shares valued at N1.125 billion in 795 deals.

On the value index, ZENITH BANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.52 billion in 498 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N1.96 billion in 425 deals.

ACCESS CORP traded stocks worth N1.12 billion in 795 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now