NGX: Investors gain N15bn to start week on positive note

Investors in the Nigerian equities market began the week positively gaining N15bn on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Monday, November 18, 2024.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like JOHNHOLT, EUNISELL and BETAGLASS amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N59.231 trillion from N59.215 trillion recorded by the bourse on Friday, last week.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 97,747.27 from 97,722.28 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 29 stocks advanced and 19 stocks declined, while 72 stocks remained unchanged in 9,004 deals.

JOHNHOLT, EUNISELL and BETAGLAS led other gainers with 9.97%, 9.92% and 9.92% growth each in share prices to close at N8.49, N13.18, and N49.85 from the previous N7.72, N11.99 and N45.35 per share.

THOMASWY, UPL, and CHAMPION led other price decliners with 8.85%, 7.83%, and 6.88% decline each in share prices to close at N1.75, N3.65, and N3.52 from the previous N1.92, N3.96 and N3.78 per share.

On the volume index, JAPAULGOLD led trading with 179 million shares in 94 deals followed by CONHALLPLC which traded 36 million shares in 201 deals.

ACCESSCORP traded 31 million shares in 545 deals.

On the value index, ACCESSCORP topped as the securities traded stock worth N775 million in 545 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N580 million in 683 deals.

ZENITHBANK traded shares valued at N422 million in 386 deals.

