NGX: Investors gain N177.1bn as market cap rises by 0.63%

The Nigerian capital market returned to regular trading activities after the Eid-el-Fitri holiday with a 0.63 rise in equity capitalization on Tuesday.

Consequently, the value of investments in the bourse rose by N177.11 billion from N27.96 trillion to N28.14 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 325.27 basis points to close at 51, 681.01, up from 51,355.74 achieved last week.

Investors traded 2.09 billion shares valued at N8.84 billion in 6,404 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 600.77 million shares worth N5.05 billion traded by shareholders in 4,309 deals last Thursday.

Japaul Gold led the gainers’ list with 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share value was up by N0.23kobo to end trading at N2.55kobo from N2.32kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Transcorp, International Breweries among top gainers as market cap rises by N17.7bn



Berger Paint gained N0.75kobo to move from N7.60kobo to N8.35kobo per share.

Transcorp gained N0.24kobo to close at N2.69kobo, above its opening price of N2.45kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.52kobo, up from the previous N1.39kobo per share.

Wapic topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.32 percent in share price to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share price dropped by N1.30kobo to end trading at N25.30kobo from N26.60kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 4 percent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

AIICO’s share price dropped from N0.55kobo to N0.53kobo per share after losing 3.64 percent during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 3.17 percent to drop from N0.63kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 1.65 billion shares valued at N4.09 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 217.41 million shares worth N2.31 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 30.70 million shares worth N175.78 million.

Zenith Bank traded 27.55 million shares valued at N608.80 million, while UBA sold 18.21 million shares valued at N143.60 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now