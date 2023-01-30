NGX: Investors gain N272.3bn despite losses in Honeywell, UPDC, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.95 trillion on Monday.

The figure was 0.94 percent or N272.30 billion higher than the N28.68 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 499.95 basis points to close at 53,157.83, up from 52,657.88 recorded last week.

Investors traded 201.35 million shares valued at N5.66 billion in 4,332 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 171.10 million shares worth N2.34 billion traded by shareholders in 3,599 deals on Friday.

John Holt led the gainers’ list with a N0.11kobo rise in share price moving from N1.10kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Geregu gained N16 to move from N160 to N176 per share.

NAHCO’s share value was up by N0.75kobo to end trading at N8.55kobo from N7.80kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance’s shares traded upward by 9.52 percent to rise from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

May & Baker gained N0.37kobo to close at N4.85kobo, above its opening price of N4.48kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors gain N83.5bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses

WAPIC topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.89 percent to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share price dropped by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.96kobo from N1.05 per share.

Royal Exchange lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.78kobo from N0.84kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price dropped from N2.33kobo to N2.18kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

UPDC lost 5.94 percent to drop from N1.01 to N0.95kobo per share.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 36.76 million shares valued at N924.14 million.

GTCO traded 23.34 million shares worth N578.78 million.

Transcorp sold 17.12 million shares worth 20.55 million.

UBA followed with 11.45 million shares valued at N93.99 million, while Geregu traded 11.12 million shares valued at N1.79 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now