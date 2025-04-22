NGX: Investors gain N321bn in post-Easter trading

The Nigerian equities market returned from the Easter holidays in a bullish mood as investors gained N321 billion on Tuesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD) amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to ₦65.8 trillion from ₦65.4 trillion recorded by the bourse on Thursday.

The Federal Government declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to mark the Easter, an annual ritual celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,744.98 points from 104,233.81 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 40 stocks advanced, 19 stocks declined, and 64 stocks remained unchanged in 13,734 deals.

READ ALSO: ABBEYBDS, NB, ABC TRANS emerge as top stocks to watch this week

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, NIGERIAN BREWERIES, and JAPAUL GOLD led other gainers with 10%, 9.94%, and 9.79% growth each in price to close at N6.05, N39.80 and N2.13 from the previous N5.50, N36.20 and N1.94 per share.

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS), Secure Electronic Technology (NSLTECH), and University Press Ltd (UPL) led other price decliners with 9.46%, 8.93% and 8.82% dip in share prices to close at N1.34, N0.51 and N3.10 from the previous N1.48, N0.56 and N3.40 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc (ACCESS CORP) led trading with 38 million shares in 1,057 deals followed by Fidelity Bank Plc which traded 34 million shares in 516 deals.

Chams Plc (CHAMS) traded 29 million shares in 176 deals.

On the value index, Zenith Bank Plc traded stocks gathering N1 billion in 865 deals followed by Access Holdings Plc (ACCESS CORP) which traded equities worth N875 million in 1,057 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded shares valued at N651 million in 516 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now