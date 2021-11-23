NGX: Investors gain N596b as Honeywell Flour leads gainers again

Investors at the Nigerian stock market gained N596.40 billion on Tuesday following the rise in equity capitalisation from N22.575 trillion to N22.576 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All Share Index was down by 4.99 basis points to close at 43,255.14 compared to 43,260.13 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 217.97 million shares valued at N2.90 billion in 4,158 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 2.40 billion shares worth N16.46 billion that exchanged hands in 4,811 deals on Monday.

On the equities table, Honeywell Flour topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by N0.37kobo to end trading at N4.09 from N3.72kobo per share.

UPL’s share price rose by N0.20kobo to move from N2.30kobo to N2.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was up by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.58kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained N0.35kobo to move from N6.05 to N6.40kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 2 percent to move from N0.40kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

UPDC led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.13kobo from its share price to drop from N1.39kobo to N1.26kobo per share.

NEM’s share price declined from N2.05 to N1.86kobo per share after losing N0.19kobo in its share price.

Mansard’s share price fell from N2.35kobo to N2.23kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo from its share price during trading.

Chams share price slipped by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Royal Exchange completed the list after losing 4.08 percent in share price to end trading at N0.47kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

GTCO led the active trade with 36.18 million shares worth N919.96 million.

First Bank’s shares were traded at a volume of 31.54 million and valued at N387.27 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 13.43 million shares traded at a cost of N327.24 million.

Access Bank reported 13.09 million shares worth N121.50 million, while Honeywell Flour recorded over 9.84 million traded shares at a value of N40.25 million.

