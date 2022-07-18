NGX: Investors gain N60bn as UBA, Zenith Bank lead trades

The Nigerian capital market opened trading this week with a 0.2 percent rise in equity capitalization on Monday.

The equity capitalization rose by N60 billion from N28.15 trillion posted last Friday to N28.21 trillion after eight hours of trading on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 104.82 basis points to rise from 52,215.12 to 52,319.94 today.

Investors parted with N3.46 billion for 116.28 million shares in 4,525 deals on Monday.

However, this fell short of N4.1 billion the investors splashed on 190.09 million shares in 3,893 deals on Friday.

Seplat led the gainers with N130 to rise from N1300.50kobo to N1430.50kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 8.77 percent to move from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value was up by 8.11 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Wema Bank gained N0.26kobo to close at N4 from N3.74kobo per share.

Fidson’s share appreciated by N0.49kobo to rise from N9.41kobo to N9.90kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.90kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

Academy’s share price dropped by N0.21kobo to end trading at N2 from N2.21kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.25kobo to end trading with N2.50kobo from N2.75kobo per share.

NAHCO lost N0.58kobo to drop from N6.58kobo to N6 per share.

Regal Insurance’s share dropped from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing 7.41 percent during trading.

UBA led the day’s trading with 12.92 million shares valued at N96.87 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 10.67 million shares valued at N235.67 million

First Bank Nigeria Holdings traded 8.15 million shares worth N88.72 million.

Access Bank sold 6.71 million shares worth N62.72 million, while GTCO traded 5.89 million valued at N125.38 million.

