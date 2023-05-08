NGX: Investors gain N62.1bn amid demands for Multiverse, International Breweries’ shares

Demands for Multiverse, International Breweries, and other companies’ shares lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.21 percent on Monday.

This indicated that the value of investments in the capital market increased by N62.18 billion from N28.56 trillion to N28.62 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 114.21 basis points to close at 52, 579.52, up from 52,465.31 posted by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 511.38 million shares worth N7.13 billion in 5,883 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 482.59 million shares valued at N5.64 billion traded by shareholders in 5,298 deals on Friday.

Multiverse led the gainers’ list with N0.31kobo rise in share price moving from N3.10kobo to N3.41kobo per share.

Redstar’s share value was up by N0.24kobo to end trading at N2.65kobo from N2.41kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.13kobo to move from N1.32kobo to N1.45kobo per share.

McNichols gained 9.23 percent to close at N0.71kobo, above its opening price of N0.65kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share price was up by N0.30 kobo, rising from N4.40 kobo to N4.70 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N65.8bn amid sell-off in Trancorp, Geregu

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.39kobo to drop from N3.98kobo to N3.59kobo per share.

Transcorp share price dropped by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.79kobo from N1.94kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Chams share dropped from N0.31kobo to N0.29kobo per share after losing 6.45 percent during trading.

Custodian lost N0.30kobo to drop from N6.25kobo to N5.95kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 167.61 million shares valued at N1.91 billion.

FBN Holdings followed with 91.29 million shares worth N1.09 billion.

UBA sold 78.06 million shares worth N623.44 million.

Transcorp traded 29.55 million shares valued at N53.20 million, while Mansard sold 18.15 million shares valued at N45.68 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now