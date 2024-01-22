NGX: Investors gain N673.1bn in five hours trading

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N673.10 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed an increase in market capitalization by N673.11 billion to N52.408 trillion from N51.735 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 95,768.12 from 94,538.12 recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 24 stocks advanced, 45 declined, and 52 others remained unchanged in 15,757 deals.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N1.98 from its previous N1.80 per share.

Dangote Cement, Tripple Gee and Company, and Eterna Plc with 9.99, 9.81%%, and 9.80% growth in their prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

READ ALSO: Transcorp, Ikeja Hotel, Unity bank, Sterling top list of stocks to buy this week

Cadbury Nigeria, Flour Mills Nigeria, University Press and Sovereign Trust Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N26.10, N43.30, N3.60, and N0.54 from their previous prices of N29.00, N47.00, N4.00, and N0.60 per share.

Jaiz Bank, Wema Bank, and Coronation Insurance (Wapic) with 9.86%, 9.58%, and 9.30% cut in share prices are other decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 66.521 million shares valued at N1.23 billion in 1,114 deals followed by Transcorp with 47.004 million shares worth N34.9 million traded by shareholders in 175 deals.

Access Bank Holding traded 40.010 million shares valued at N1.71 billion in 601 deals.

On the value index, Nestle traded equities worth N1.968 billion in 78 deals followed by MTN Nigeria with equities worth N1.763 billion in 482 deals.

Transcorp traded stocks worth N1.230 billion in 1,114 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now