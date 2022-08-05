NGX: Investors gain N81bn as Honeywell, GTCO lead trades

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N27.35 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

The figure was 0.2 percent or N81 billion higher than the N27.27 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 140.03 basis points to close at 50,582.3 as against 50,722.33 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 148.81 million shares valued at N1.92 billion in 4,091 deals on Friday.

This surpassed 130.44 million shares worth N1.62 billion which exchanged in 3,993 deals on Thursday.

Eterna led the gainers with N0.65kobo to rise from N6.50kobo to N7.15kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.17kobo to move from N1.71kobo to N1.88kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share value was up by 9.68 percent to end trading with N0.34kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

PZ gained N0.90kobo to rise from N9.35 kobo to N10.25kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share rose by 8.86 percent and moved from N0.79 kobo to N0.86kobo per share.

Unilever topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.50kobo to drop from N15 to N13.50kobo per share.

Sky Aviation’s share price dropped by N0.60kobo to end trading at N6.25kobo from N6.85kobo per share.

Guinness lost N7.50kobo to end trading with N83 from N90.50kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 7.69 percent to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share dropped from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing 7.41 percent during trading.

Honeywell Flour led the day’s trading with 22.02 million shares valued at N64.07 million.

GTCO sold 21.69 million shares worth N445.67 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 11.30 million shares valued at N123.77 million

Zenith Bank traded 10.17 million shares worth N223.05 million, while Transcorp traded 8.72 million valued at N9.87 million.

