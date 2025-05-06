NGX: Investors gain over N1tr in five hours

The Nigerian equities market remained bullish as investors gained over N1 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Nestle Nigeria, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills and Ecobank Transnational Inc, amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose to ₦68.1 trillion from ₦67.06 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 108,361.10 points from 106,698.50 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was 41 stocks advanced, 25 stocks declined, and 55 stocks remained unchanged in 17,575 deals.

Nestle Nigeria, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills and Ecobank Transnational Inc led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N1, 210.00, N82.50 and N25.85 from the previous N1,100.00, N75.00 and N23.50 per share.

Guinea Insurance, Daar Communications and VFD Groups led other price decliners with 8.70%, 6.78% and 6.59% dip in share prices to close at N0.63, N0.55 and N17.00 from the previous N0.69, N0.59 and N18.20 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc led trading with 103 million shares in 967 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded 37 million shares in 608 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 30 million shares in 1, 004 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks valued at N2.4 billion in 608 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc, which traded equities worth N2.2 billion in 967 deals.

Zenith Bank Plc traded shares valued at N1.2 billion in 997 deals.

Babajide Okeowo

