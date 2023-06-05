NGX: Investors in Chams, Wapic, others lose N7.5bn in five hours

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N7.50 billion dip in equity capitalization from N30.39 trillion to N30.38 trillion after five hours of trading today

In the same vein, the All-Share Index dropped by 13.79 basis points to close at 55, 806.71, down from 55,820.5 achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 369.77 million shares valued at N19.84 billion in 7,221 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 455.76 million shares worth N6.11 billion which exchanged hands in 7,457 deals last week.

Omatek led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.20 kobo to N0.22 kobo per share.

NEM’s share value was up by N0.50 kobo to end trading at N5.50 kobo from N5 per share.

Conoil gained N6.95 kobo to move from N69.90 kobo to N76.85 kobo per share.

MRS gained N4.90 kobo to close at N54.20 kobo, above its opening price of N49.30 kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price was up by N0.90 kobo, moving from N9.25 kobo to N10.15 kobo per share.

John Holt topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.19 kobo to drop from N1.91 kobo to N1.72 kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price dropped by 9.80 percent to end trading at N0.46 kobo from N0.51 kobo per share.

Chams lost 9.76 percent to end trading with N0.37 kobo from N0.41 kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.46 kobo to N0.42 kobo per share after losing 8.70 per cent during trading.

Academy lost N0.15 kobo to drop from N1.90 kobo to N1.75 kobo per share.

Geregu led the day’s trading with 52.49 million shares valued at N16.36 billion.

NPF Microfinance followed with 50.02 million shares worth N90.04 million.

Access Corporation sold 46.23 million shares worth N573.55 million.

Zenith Bank traded 28.74 million shares valued at N800.61 million, while UBA sold 16.24 million shares valued at N151.74 million.

