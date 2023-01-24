NGX: Investors in Nigerian Breweries, Caverton, others lose N24.5bn to low demand for shares

Investors in the Nigerian capital market with Nigerian Breweries, Caverton and other entities’ shares lost N24.58 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent on Tuesday.

The development brought down the market capitalization from N28.68 trillion to N28.65 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 45.14 basis points to close at 52,612.55 as against the 52,657.69 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 182.39 million shares valued at N4.82 billion in 3,470 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 143.73 million shares valued at N1.77 billion traded by shareholders in 4,078 deals the previous day.

Mutual Benefit led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Unilever gained N1.10kobo to move from N11.10kobo to N12.20kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share value was up by N0.31kobo to end trading at N3.46kobo from N3.15kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s shares traded upward by 9.68 percent to rise from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance gained 8.16 percent to close at N0.53kobo, above its opening price of N0.49kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ table after shedding N4.60kobo to drop from N46.45kobo to N41.85kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.95kobo from N1.05 per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.40kobo to end trading with N4.60kobo from N5 per share.

WAPIC’s share price dropped from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share after losing 6.67 percent during trading.

NGX Group lost N1.60kobo to drop from N27 to N25.40kobo per share.

Geregu led the day’s trading with 23.84 million shares valued at N3.19 billion.

Access Corp traded 17.29 million shares worth N155.78 million.

Transcorp sold 16.64 million shares worth N20.07 million.

Chams followed with 15.27 million shares valued at N4.28 million, while UBA traded 12.68 million shares valued at N105.11 million.

