NGX: Investors lose N117bn in five hours 

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost ₦117 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in the share prices of stocks Livestock Feeds, Multiverse Mining & Exploration and Omatek Ventures, amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to ₦66.5 trillion from ₦66.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 105,931.18 points from 106,116.18 points which were recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced, 19 stocks declined, and 69 stocks remained unchanged in 16,619 deals.

Legend Internet Associated Bus Company and Cadbury Nigeria led other gainers with 10%, 9.94% and 9.91% growth each in prices to close at N8.25, N1.88 and N32.15 from the previous N7.50, N1.71 and N29.25 per share.

Livestock Feeds, Multiverse Mining & Exploration and Omatek Ventures led other price decliners with 9.71%, 9.62% and 9.23% dip in share price to close at N7.72, N7.05 and N0.59 from the previous N8.55, N7.80 and N0.65 per share.

On the volume index, Fidelity Bank Plc led trading with 60 million shares in 489 deals, followed by which traded 88 million shares in 662 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 35 million shares in 1,106 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria traded stocks valued at N20.9 billion in 662 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc which traded equities worth N5.7 billion in 489 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded shares valued at N1.9 billion in 934 deals.

