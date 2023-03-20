NGX: Investors lose N15.9bn to sell-off in Stanbic IBTC, Wapic

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N15.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.

The market capitalization crashed from N29.91 to N29.89 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 29.35 basis points to close at 54,886.04, down from 54,915.39 posted by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 1.17 billion shares worth N2.87 billion in 3,066 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 156.97 million shares valued at N1.56 billion traded by shareholders in 2,952 deals four days ago.

Access Corp led the gainers’ list with a N0.60kobo rise in share price moving from N8.40kobo to N9 per share.

Cutix share value was up by N0.12kobo to end trading at N2.23kobo from N2.11kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.99kobo to N2.10kobo per share.

Custodian gained N0.30kobo to close at N6.10kobo, above its opening price of N5.80kobo per share.

Chams’ shares traded upward by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Wapic topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.52 percent to drop from N0.42kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price dropped by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.14kobo from N1.26kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC lost N3.40kobo to end trading with N36.50kobo from N39.90kobo per share.

Multiverse share price dropped from N3.45kobo to N3.25kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Livestock lost 5.50 percent, dropping from N1.09 to N1.03 per share.

Neimeth led the day’s trading with 1.06 billion shares valued at N158 billion.

UBA traded 15.96 million shares worth N128.78 million.

Access Corp sold 13.03 million shares worth N114.36 million.

Transcorp followed with 11.77 million shares valued at N15.25 million, while Zenith Bank traded 9.86 million shares valued at N243.75 million.

