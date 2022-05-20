NGX: Investors lose N159.3bn as Transcorp, UBA record high trading

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N159.3 billion on Friday following the crash in the equity capitalization by-0.55% at the close of the day’s business.

After eight hours of trading on Friday, the equity capitalization closed at N28.56 trillion, down from N28.72 trillion recorded the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 295.53 basis points to settle at 52,979.96 compared to 53,275.49 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 436.56 million shares worth N3.22 billion in 4,716 deals today.

This surpassed the 274.55 billion shares valued at N8.44 billion traded by investors in 5,184 deals on Thursday.

Neimeth led the gainers with N0.16kobo to move from N1.60kobo to N1.76kobo per share.

Conoil gained N2.80kobo to move from N28.35kobo to N31.15kobo per share.

McNichols’ share price was up by N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.13kobo from N1.94kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.26kobo to close at N2.92kobo from N2.66kobo per share.

NEM’s share appreciated by N0.39kobo to rise from N4 to N4.39kobo per share.

Learn Africa led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo from its market price to drop from N2.50kobo to N2.25kobo per share.

GSPECPLC’s share dropped by N0.37kobo to end trading at N3.41kobo from N3.78kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.23kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s depreciated from N1.26kobo to N1.14kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

FTN Cocoa lost 8.57 percent of its market price to drop from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 142.36 million shares valued at N126.86 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with 100 million shares valued at N60.03 billion.

Transcorp traded 21.34 million shares worth N27.83 million.

Abbey sold 13.88 million shares worth N22.23 million, while UBA traded 11.11 million valued at N87.99 million.

