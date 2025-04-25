NGX: Investors lose N202bn as equities market snaps 3-day bullish trend

The equities market snapped a three-day bullish trend with a loss of N202 billion for investors at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the dip in the share prices of stocks like Dangote Cement, Regency Alliance Insurance, and VFD Group, among others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation crashed to ₦66.4 trillion from ₦66.6 trillion recorded by the bourse on Thursday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 105,752.61 points from 106,074.26 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 40 stocks advanced, 14 stocks declined, and 69 stocks remained unchanged in 14,284 deals.

Ikeja Hotel Plc, International Breweries and Legend Internet led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N12.10, N7.70 and N6.82 from the previous N11.00, N7.00 and N6.20 per share.

Dangote Cement, Regalins and VFD GROUP led other price decliners with 10%, 8.06% and 7.57% dip in share prices to close at N432.00, N0.57 and N17.10 from the previous N480.00, N0.62 and N18.50 per share.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding led trading with 60 million shares in 1,122 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc, which traded 41 million shares in 459 deals.

Access Holdings Plc traded 40 million shares in 1,015 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N8.2 billion in 578 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding, which traded equities worth N3.8 billion in 1,122 deals.

Zenith Bank Plc traded shares valued at N1 billion in 715 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now