NGX: Investors lose N24b as equities market resumes business after Easter break

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N24 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in the market capitalization to N59.0 trillion from N59.1 trillion posted by the bourse last Thursday.

The stock market went on a break last Thursday after the Federal Government declared Friday and Monday as public holiday for the Easter celebration.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,518.14 from 104,562.06 recorded five days ago.

The market breadth was positive as 23 stocks advanced, 16 declined, while 80 others remained unchanged in 12,925 deals.

May and Baker led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N6.05 from its previous closing price of N5.50 per share.

Ikeja Hotel, CHAMS, and Unity Bank also posted 9.95%, 9.90%, and 9.90% growth in their share prices respectively.

UACN led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% off its share price to close at N12.40 from its previous closing price of N13.75 per share.

Julius Berger, ABC Transport, and Universal Insurance also shed their share prices by 9.17%, 9.09%, and 7.69% respectively.

On the volume index, banking stocks led the way with Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company (GTCO) trading 84.652 million shares valued at N4.48 billion in 952 deals followed by Access Corp with 68.886 million shares worth N1.73 billion traded by investors in 1, 227 deals.

UBA traded 65. 487 million shares valued at N1.83 billion in 378 deals.

On the value index, banking equities also led the way with GTCO trading stocks worth N4.48 billion in 952 deals followed by Zenith Bank with traded equities worth N2.77 billion in 891 deals.

UBA which traded stocks worth N1.83 billion in 665 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

