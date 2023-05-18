NGX: Investors lose N256.6bn in five hours of trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.89 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N256.6 billion drop in the value of investments in the capital from N28.63 trillion to N28.37 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 471.43 basis points to close at 52,109.43, down from 52,580.86 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded by 334.23 million valued at N5.14 billion in 5,350 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 680.79 million shares worth N7.89 billion traded by shareholders in 6,666 deals the previous day.

Associated Bus Company led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

MRS’ share value was up by N3.70kobo to end trading at N40.80kobo from N37.10kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.15kobo to move from N1.60kobo to N1.75kobo per share.

Courtville gained 9.30 percent to close at N0.47kobo, above its opening price of N0.43kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share price was up by N0.25 kobo to move from N2.70 kobo to N2.95 kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.17kobo to drop from N1.70kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Ardova’s share price dropped by N2.45kobo to end trading at N22.35kobo from N24.80kobo per share.

McNichols lost 9.33 percent to end trading with N0.68kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share dropped from N2.90kobo to N2.65kobo per share after losing N0.25kobo during trading.

Regal Insurance lost 6.25 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Access Corporation topped the day’s trading with 64.68 million shares valued at N656.26 million.

GTCO followed with 51.12 million shares worth N1.34 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 29.05 million shares worth N725.71 million.

Transcorp traded 26.11 million shares valued at N73.78 million, while UBA sold 18.60 million shares valued at N156.25 million.

