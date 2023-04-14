NGX: Investors lose N27.5bn to sell-off in Cadbury, Wema Bank

The market capitalization of the Nigerian stock exchange dipped by -0.09 percent on Friday.

The value of investments in the capital market dropped by N27.5 billion from N28.29 trillion to N28.26 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 50.64 basis points to close at 51,893.94, down from 51,944.58 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 541.98 million shares worth N2.36 billion in 3,766 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 302.91 billion shares valued at N2.02 billion traded by shareholders in 3,743 deals the previous day.

Multiverse led the gainers’ list with N0.23kobo rise in share price moving from N2.31kobo to N2.54kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.69kobo from N1.54kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 8.93 percent to move from N0.56kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 8 percent to close at N0.27kobo, above its opening price of N0.25kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price rose by 7.41 percent to close at N1.16kobo, up from N1.08 per share posted 24 hours earlier.

Cadbury topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.10kobo to drop from N11.30kobo to N10.20kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped by 9.52 percent to end trading at N0.38kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share price dropped from N4 to N3.80kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

FBN Holdings lost N0.45kobo to drop from N10.90kobo to N10.45kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 293.14 million shares valued at N64.84 million.

UBA followed with 94.09 million shares worth N798.65 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 43.19 million shares worth N217.98 million.

Zenith Bank traded 18.16 million shares valued at N454.27 million, while Sterling Bank sold 13.29 million shares valued at N19.41 million.

