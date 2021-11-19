NGX: Investors lose N3.27tr in eight hours as GTCO leads active trade

Investors lost N3.27 trillion at the close of trading on Friday after the Nigerian capital market tumbled by 14.5 percent.

The loss was fueled by a sell-off among traders this week.

This pushed down the equity capitalization from N22.58 trillion to N19.31 trillion on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was down by 86.7 basis points to close at 43,199.27 compared to 43,285.97 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 199.51 million shares valued at N3.25 billion in 3,917 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 210.54 million shares worth N2.60 billion which exchanged hands in 3,423 deals on Thursday.

On the equities table, Unity Bank topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 5.41 percent to move from N0.37kobo per share to N0.39kobo per share at the end of trading.

Vitafoam share price was up by N1 to end trading with N21.90kobo from N20.90kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 4.76 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Eterna led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.66kobo from its share price to drop from N7.31kobo to N6.65kobo per share.

NGX Group share price declined from N17.50kobo to N15.95kobo per share after losing N1.55kobo in its share price.

Lasaco share price fell from N1.13kobo to N1.05 per share after losing 7.08 percent from its share price during trading.

UPDC REIT lost N0.40kobo to end trading at N5.60kobo from N6 per share.

Wema Bank completed the list after its share price crashed by 4.71 percent to end trading at N0.81kobo from N0.85kobo per share.

GTCO led the active trade with 49.92 million shares worth N1.26 billion.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 18.41 million and valued at N208.68 million.

Access Bank was next with 17.48 million shares traded at a cost of N155.99 million.

Nigerian Breweries reported 7.62 million shares worth N390.55 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 7.55 million traded shares at a value of N19.56 million.

