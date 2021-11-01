NGX: Investors lose N32bn as market cap drops by 0.14%

The Nigerian capital market went downward on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the end of the day’s trading.

Ripples Nigeria analysis showed that shareholders lost N32.3 billion after the equity capitalization dropped to N21.90 trillion from N21.93 trillion posted on Friday.

The All Share Index was down 61.81 basis points to close at 41,976.79 compared to the 42,038.60 recorded last week.

Investors traded 378.15 million shares valued at N3.24billion in 6,384 deals on Monday.

This was in contrast to the 1.12 billion shares valued at N13.77billion that exchanged hands in 5,458 deals last Friday.

Fidson topped the gainers’ table as its share price rose by N0.61kobo to move from N6.15kobo to N6.76kobo per share.

Guinness share price was up by N3.60kobo to end trading at N39.90kobo from N36.30kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price appreciated by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share at the end of trading.

AIICO gained N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.35kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 8.11 percent to move from N0.37kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Eterna led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.86kobo from its share price to drop from N8.65kobo to N7.79kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price declined from N1.80kobo to N1.63kobo per share after losing N0.17kobo in its share price.

Courtville’s share price was down by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Oando’s share price declined from N5.05kobo to N4.65kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo percent from its share price during trading.

Honeywell completed the list as its share price dropped by N0.28kobo to end trading at N3.32kobo from N3.60kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit was the most active stock as investors traded 52.44 million shares worth N13.70 million.

UBA shares were traded at a volume of 29.27 million and valued at N250.85 million.

First Bank was next with 27.54 million shares traded at a cost of N299.81 million.

AIICO reported 26.96 million shares worth N35.81 million while Transcorp recorded over 26.18 million traded shares at a value of N27.43 million.

