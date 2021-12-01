NGX: Investors lose N409bn as market cap crashes by 1.8%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N409.55 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 1.18 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization crashed from N22.56 trillion posted on Tuesday to N22.15 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 784.89 basis points to close at 43,248.05 compared to 42,463.16 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 335.48 million shares valued at N3.55 billion in 3,891 deals, on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 224.91 million shares worth N3.70 billion that exchanged hands in 4,331 deals on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors pocket N104bn as Honeywell, FCMB lead active trades

Cornerstone topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Mansard’s share price rose by N0.16kobo to move from N2.12kobo per share to N2.28kobo per share at the end of trading.

Chams share price was up by 5 percent to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share rose by N0.60kobo to move from N16.40kobo to N17 per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 2.56 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria share price declined from N190 to N171 per share after losing N19 in its share price.

Africa Prudential share price dropped from N6.50kobo to N6 per share after losing N0.50kobo from its share price during trading.

UPDC lost 7.48 percent in share price to end trading at N0.99kobo from N1.07 per share.

Royal Exchange share price fell by 5.56 percent to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after shedding N0.21kobo from its share price to drop from N3.95kobo to N3.74kobo per share.

First Bank led the active trade with 133.99 million shares worth N1.57 billion.

Universal Insurance traded 36.19 million shares valued at N7.23 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 18.33 million shares valued at N440.11 million.

GTCO reported 13.59 million shares worth N334.80 million while Transcorp traded 10.53 million shares valued at N10.18 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now