NGX: Investors lose N570.9bn as Airtel, MRS shares value crashes

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost a whopping N570.91 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -2.31 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The development pushed down the equity capitalization from N24.70 trillion to N24.13 trillion after eight hours of trading on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 1,048.17 basis points dropping from 45,366.32 to 44,318.15 today.

Investors traded 165.35 million shares worth N3.67 billion in 3,183 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 420.27 million shares valued at N3.62 billion which exchanged hands in 3,486 deals the previous day.

Fidelity Bank led the gainers’ list with a N0.34kobo rise in share price to move from N3.49kobo to N3.83kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 7.06 percent to move from N0.85kobo to N0.91kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share value was up by 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

AIICO gained 5.56 percent to close at N0.57kobo, above its opening price of N0.54kobo per share.

Oando’s share traded upward by N0.20kobo to rise from N4.40kobo to N4.60kobo per share.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ table after shedding N145.80kobo to drop from N1458 to N1312.20kobo per share.

MRS share price dropped by N1.40kobo to end trading at N12.95kobo from N14.35kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.12kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

NNFM lost N0.65kobo to drop from N6.80kobo to N6.15kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share dropped from N0.47kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 8.51 percent during trading.

FBN Holding led the day’s trading with 48.09 million shares valued at N461.77 million.

GTCO sold 18.54 million shares worth N344.42 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 8.28 million shares valued at N12.79 million.

Chams traded 7.67 million shares worth N2.13 million, while Zenith Bank traded 6.32 million shares valued at N128.88 million.

