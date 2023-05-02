NGX: Investors lose N65.8bn amid sell-off in Trancorp, Geregu

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N28.46 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The figure was -0.23 percent or N65.8 billion increase over the N28.53 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 120.99 basis points to close at 52,282.52 down from 52,403.51 reported before the Workers Day holiday.

Investors traded 476.38 million shares worth N4.51 billion in 5,204 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 3.12 billion shares valued at N13.06 billion traded by shareholders in 5,573 deals last week.

Conoil led the gainers’ list with N4 rise in share price moving from N40 to N44 per share.

UBN’s share value was up by N0.70kobo to end trading at N7.70kobo from N7 per share.

Multiverse gained N0.27kobo to move from N2.78kobo to N3.05 per share.

Academy gained N0.14kobo percent to close at N1.59kobo, above its opening price of N1.45kobo per share.

NB’s share price was up by N3 to move from N32 to N35 per share.

Geregu topped the losers’ table after shedding N32.30kobo to drop from N323 to N290.70kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price dropped by N0.28kobo to end trading at N2.53kobo from N2.81kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance lost 9.80 percent to end trading with N0.46kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Africa Prudential’s share dropped from N5.85kobo to N5.30kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 9.09 percent dropping from N0.33kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 133.41 billion shares valued at N415.36 million.

Access Corporation followed with 117.93 million shares worth N1.23 billion.

Mansard sold 30.49 million shares worth N73.42 million.

Wapic traded 21.41 million shares valued at N9.43 million, while UBA sold 16.01 million shares valued at N125.34 million.

