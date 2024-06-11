NGX: Investors lose N92bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N92 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed a dip in the share price of NASCON, THOMASWY, and MAY & BAKER, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization fell to N56.3 trillion from N56.4 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 99,630.51 from 99,793.71 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive 29 stocks advanced, 18 declined, while 74 others remained unchanged in 8,064 deals.

TOTAL, PRESCO, and UPDC led other gainers with 9.98%, 9.97%, and 9.92% growth in share price to close at N388.90, N323.20, and N1.33 from the previous N353.00, N293.90, and N1.21 per share.

On the flip side, NASCON, THOMASWY, and MAY & BAKER led other price decliners as they shed 9.91%, 9.66%, and 7.13% each to close at N36.80, N1.59, and N5.60 from the initial N40.85, N1.76, and N5.60 per share.

On the volume index, FIDELITY BANK led trading with 293.180 million shares valued at N2.9 billion in 340 deals followed by NIGERIA BREWERIES which traded 101.583 million shares worth N2.9 billion in 145 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded 74.227 million shares valued at N2.5 billion in 568 deals.

On the value index, FIDELITY BANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.9 billion in 340 deals followed by NB which traded equities worth N2.9 billion in 145 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded stocks worth N2.5 billion in 568 deals.

